Marietta marketing agency 524 Creative received a MarCom Platinum award, the organization’s top honor, for the digital annual report for the Town Center Community Improvement District.
The agency also received MarCom Gold awards for the CID’s fundraising brochure, “Taking to the Skies,” a T-shirt design for the Shepherd’s Men and various designs for the Harrison High School Marching Band.
The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication. Chosen from thousands of international applicants, the awards recognize creative stars in the industry and the hard work and generosity of marketing professionals. MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, an international organization that consists of professionals in marketing, communication, digital and web design, advertising and public relations.
524’s platinum-award-winning project represents the first digital annual report released by a Georgia CID. The environmentally friendly option offers greater interactivity and extends to a larger audience than traditional reports.
This honor adds to several accolades the agency received this year for their work with the CID. In October, 524 won a gold Davey and a silver W3 award for the annual report, as well as a silver Davey for the “Taking to the Skies” brochure. The brochure, which won a MarCom Gold award, is part of a fundraising campaign for an educational and historical installation program at the district’s newest park.
Another gold award recognized the agency’s designs for the Shepherd’s Men, a charitable group that raises funds and awareness for the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. The Shepherd Center is among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation and SHARE offers treatment to post-9/11 veterans who have sustained a traumatic brain injury - including the symptoms of post-traumatic stress - at no cost to veterans or their families. The Shepherd’s Men sold the shirts as part of a fundraiser on the 2018 Outlaw Country Cruise.
524 Creative’s final MarCom Gold award acknowledges their pro-bono designs for apparel and other merchandise that raised funds for the Harrison High School Marching Band in Kennesaw. The proceeds helped the students attend Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, the most prestigious high school marching band competition in the country. The work included a new logo, featuring the school’s “Hoya” bulldog mascot wearing a band “shako” hat and pieces that incorporated this year’s show theme, “Restricted: Area 51.”
