Craft Bank, a new full-service commercial bank in Atlanta, recently welcomed Ben Mathis as the newest member of their board of trustees.

A Marietta resident, Mathis is the firm-wide managing partner of Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP and a nationally recognized trial attorney.

Launched in October 2020, Craft Bank received the first de novo bank charter approval to operate inside the Atlanta perimeter market in over 13 years. It is located within the Atlanta Technology Center in West Midtown Atlanta, 1575 Northside Drive, Building 100.

For more information, visit www.craft.bank.

