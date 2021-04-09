Craft Bank, a new full-service commercial bank in Atlanta, recently welcomed Ben Mathis as the newest member of their board of trustees.
A Marietta resident, Mathis is the firm-wide managing partner of Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP and a nationally recognized trial attorney.
Launched in October 2020, Craft Bank received the first de novo bank charter approval to operate inside the Atlanta perimeter market in over 13 years. It is located within the Atlanta Technology Center in West Midtown Atlanta, 1575 Northside Drive, Building 100.
For more information, visit www.craft.bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.