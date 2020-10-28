Craft Bank, a newly chartered full-service commercial bank in West Midtown Atlanta, announced that it is open and serving businesses and individuals throughout metro Atlanta.
Craft Bank received the first de novo bank charter approval to operate inside the Atlanta perimeter market in over 13 years.
The bank's executive team is Ross Mynatt, president and CEO; Kitty A. Kendrick, chief financial officer; T. Michael Cullinan, chief credit officer; M. Gregson Griggs, chief lending officer; and Beth Martin, chief experience officer. Kendrick, Cullinan and Griggs are all Marietta residents.
Kendrick is a CPA and has more than 30 years’ experience in the banking sector. She has served as the chief financial officer at several community banks in the Atlanta area. Her areas of expertise include bank accounting, preparation of financial statements, audit, budget planning and strategic management. She received a B.A. of Accounting from the University of Georgia and attended the Graduate School of Banking at Kennesaw State University.
Cullinan has over 15 years banking experience in credit, including as an analyst for residential construction and commercial departments along with extensive time in the SBA department. In his previous employment, he served as a senior credit officer and was involved in lending and credit including operations, portfolio management and underwriting while also serving as a voting member of a loan committee. In his most recent employment at Renasant Bank, he served as the credit officer for the SBA department, where he supervised underwriters and portfolio managers.
Griggs has more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry. He was an organizer, director and president of Highland Commercial Bank. He has experience in many aspects of banking including retail, commercial lending, and corporate lending. During his career, he was involved in the successful turnaround of two Atlanta area banks. He received a Bachelor of Science from Georgia Institute of Technology in Industrial Management and is a graduate of the Louisiana State University Banking School.
Craft Bank completed its minimum required capital raise and received final regulatory approval from the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance as well as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank was advised and assisted by Bank Resources Inc., who served as a consultant, and Troutman Pepper as legal counsel, for the de novo chartering process. The capital raise was managed by Community Capital Advisors.
A de novo financial institution, such as a bank or credit union, is a newly chartered institution not purchased as an acquisition.
For more information, visit www.craft.bank.
