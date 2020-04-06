Adults age 65 and older are at a higher risk of contracting severe illnesses, including coronavirus (COVID-19). That’s why it’s especially important for older adults to take preventative health measures during a pandemic. At this time, practicing social distancing—the act of reducing time spent in society and around others—can help seniors stay safe and healthy.
Under normal circumstances, older adults are already prone to loneliness and depression. But with the cancellation of many community events and disruption of everyday activities due to COVID-19, the senior population can feel even more isolated.
“Typically, when we reach retirement, we tend to form daily and weekly routines that become very important to us and ensure we are socializing with others and living a fulfilling life,” said Dr. Jeffrey L. Tharp, Wellstar Health System Chief of Primary Care and Medicine Service Line.
“Now that our elderly are practicing social distancing, they no longer have these outlets. This may lead to further downstream effects, such as exercise limitation, nutritional deficiencies and lack of compliance with medical appointments and treatments,” Dr. Tharp explained.
As stress and anxiety about the outbreak increases, your loved ones may also experience changes in sleep patterns and worsening signs of depression and dementia.
However, just because you are social distancing to keep your loved ones safe, doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to connect with them. Dr. Tharp shared some easy ways to help older adults cope with the stress by:
- Making a virtual visit. Setting up a video chat, making a phone call or sending a quick text message can go a long way in helping older adults feel connected.
- Sending snail mail. Take the time to write a physical letter or send pictures of your favorite memories together. This small act of kindness can bring older adults comfort and hope.
- Brightening their space. Help seniors feel upbeat and positive by keeping their living spaces well-lit. Gift a flower arrangement to add a cheerful pop of color to their home.
- Encouraging proper hygiene. Send little reminders to your loved ones to wash their hands often and bathe daily.
- Being mindful of mental health. Remind older adults to think positively and relax with fun activities like puzzles and other games.
- Taking a walk down memory lane. Reminiscing about happier times can help improve memory function and bring older adults hope, even while they’re staying inside their home.
- Keeping news to a minimum. The constant media coverage about COVID-19 can be overwhelming for older adults. Suggest they only check one or two reputable news sources a day for the latest information.
- Lending a helping hand. Offer your care and support during this challenging time. Let your loved one know you’re just one phone call away if they need anything.
Finding ways to help your loved ones cope with anxiety and stress can help them stay healthy and hopeful. If you notice stress beginning to interfere with your loved one’s daily life, encourage them to reach out to their healthcare provider.
For more information, please visit CDC.gov for information on keeping older adults safe both physically and mentally.
