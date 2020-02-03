Coro Realty has acquired Varner Crossing, an 80,466 square foot grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center with surface parking on 12-acres at 4150 Macland Road in Powder Springs.
The property, built in 2003, is more than 98% occupied. It is anchored by a Kroger grocery with a Kroger Fuel Center, a Subway, a Marco’s Pizza and Macland Animal Hospital.
Coro will pursue a ground lease or build-to-suit opportunity for a vacant outparcel included in the deal. The undeveloped one-acre outparcel along Lost Mountain Road is zoned for Neighborhood Commercial.
The company will hold Varner Crossing for long-term cash flow and capital appreciation.
For more information, visit cororealty.com.
