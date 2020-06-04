Core construction is finished for Cobb County's tallest building: the Thyssenkrupp Elevator test tower at The Battery in Cumberland.
The Germany-based company announced that the concrete core for its test elevator and Innovation and Qualification Center are complete. The core was built up at a rate of more than 7 feet per day and completed ahead of schedule in 57 days.
The building, 420 feet tall, will be part of Thyssenkrupp's new North American headquarters.
The tower and an adjacent headquarters facility at The Battery are projected to be completed in 2021 with a final move-in by early 2022. According to Thyssenkrupp, the tower will be the tallest elevator test tower in the Western Hemisphere.
The elevator test tower will consist of 18 shafts and will be used to trial new concepts and products. It will test high-speed elevators and TWIN, a Thyssenkrupp elevator system that features two cabins working independently in one shaft, and MULTI, which is a rope-less and sideways-moving elevator system. The tower will also be used to conduct robust tests to ensure compliance with stringent safety requirements on standard elevators.
The tower will have a glass facade on the side facing The Battery, so people there will be able to see operations inside.
“The completion of the IQC slip-form process is an important moment in our company’s history as it not only symbolizes a brighter future for our organization and the local community, but will be a beacon of engineering excellence that will help transform an industry in need of modern innovations,” Kevin Lavallee, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Elevator North America, said in a statement.
The core was made using a slip-form construction process, which involves a moving formwork system being set down on the foundation with concrete being placed on a continuous basis. The process is relatively rare in the U.S. but is popular in Europe, and was used for Thyssenkrupp’s 800-foot-tall elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany.
Construction of the new test tower is being handled by its general contractor, Brasfield & Gorrie, which also built the Omni Hotel at The Battery.
The general contractor also served as the managing partner of American Builders 2017, the joint venture that built Truist Park.
