Construction Ready, a four-week boot camp style job training program, is coming to Cobb County.
The program, part of Construction Education Foundation of Georgia, is working to fill the need of skilled workers in the construction industry through training and job placement all in 25 days. So far, Construction Ready has placed over 1,000 men and women in jobs with living salaries for companies including Marietta-based C.W. Matthews and Turner Construction.
Participants can learn more at an information session on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4:30 p.m. at 1940 The Exchange SE in the Cumberland area.
For more information, call 770-528-8021 or visit www.CEFGA.org.
