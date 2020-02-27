The Community Bankers Association of Georgia announced that the FDIC reported in its latest Quarterly Banking Profile that community bank net income rose 4.4% in the fourth quarter from a year ago.
Community banks reported quarterly net income of $6.4 billion, with more than half of all community banks reporting growth. Net interest income increased by 2.1% year-over-year because of strong annual loan growth, which rose 5.5%. The community bank noncurrent loan rate fell to the lowest point since the fourth quarter of 2006.
“Community banks are prolific small business and agribusiness lenders both in Georgia and across the country. The results are indicative of both the strength of community banks and small businesses. The results for Georgia’s community banks are amongst the best in the entire southeast region,” said John McNair, president and CEO of CBA. “Compared to large financial services companies and credit unions, community banks are unique in our financial services industry. Not only do most offer all the modern-day banking technology demanded by customers, they also keep deposits in their communities and pay all local, state and federal taxes.”
Overall, the banking industry reported a 6.9% fourth-quarter decline in net income from a year ago, largely due to lower net interest income and higher expenses. The banking industry’s annual net income declined by 1.5% to $233.1 billion.
The Deposit Insurance Fund balance rose $1.4 billion from the previous quarter to $110.3 billion and the reserve ratio was unchanged at 1.41%.
CBA was founded in 1969 by a group of Georgia community bankers, to protect the political interests of locally owned community banks. Representing approximately 150 community banks and 150 associate member companies, CBA offers services in three areas — legislative, professional development and member services.
For more information, visit cbaofga.com.
