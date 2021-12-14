MARIETTA — Cobb taxpayers’ bill for hosting the 2021 World Series climbed to over $450,000 Tuesday, as county commissioners approved another $105,000 appropriation for security expenses.
The retroactive spending out of county reserves is added to $350,000 approved by the Board of Commissioners in October. Nearly all of the funds, as previously reported by the MDJ, ended up as overtime pay for police, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and other county personnel.
The higher-than-expected expenses were the result not just of the huge attendance for the Atlanta Braves’ home games, but for the associated watch parties and the victory parade, per county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
The approval was preceded by a “huddle” between county officials and Braves executives last week to debrief on the postseason. Though critics have long charged the county shouldn’t be on the hook for the Braves’ own security costs, a news release promoting the meeting said the county will reap far more than it sowed.
“A study of the economic impact of the World Series in Cobb County is expected to show a benefit many times the public safety costs of hosting the event,” the release said.
That study, which is being prepared by the Cobb Chamber and Cobb Travel and Tourism, is expected to be released early next year. County Finance Director Bill Volckmann said at a work session Monday that early numbers showed sales tax revenues were “up tremendously” for the period around the World Series.
“We keep pushing them to get (the study) as quickly as possible, but it’s going to be good,” County Manager Jackie McMorris said.
“I know,” replied Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, “but that’s what we need to promote.”
Among those representing the Braves at the “huddle” with the county was Braves Development Company CEO Mike Plant. At another meeting earlier last week among the board of the Cumberland Community Improvement District, Plant once again defended the Braves’ claim to being an economic powerhouse.
“In those three games we played, just 1% of ticket sales — just ticket sales — covered that $437,000,” Plant said, in reference to a previous estimate from the county for total security expenses.
“I’d love to have a debate with the other experts who know our business better than we do … I see the numbers. So I know what’s going in the coffer, and no one ever writes that part of the story,” Plant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.