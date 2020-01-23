Kennesaw-based Comforting Arms announced that it received the distinguished 2020 Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse.
The award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, Comforting Arms is now ranked among the top 15% of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.
For more information, visit www.comfortingarms.com or call 678-819-3775.
