Comcast announced that it will open a new Xfinity retail store Thursday at 4475 Roswell Road in east Cobb.
The 4,700 square-foot facility is the 18th store to open in the greater Atlanta area.
The retail center features multiple service counters staffed by Xfinity sales consultants, interactive iPad product demonstrations and dedicated areas that showcase Comcast’s suite of products and apps. It also offers an automated payment kiosk to increase speed of service.
The store will be open for business Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.comcastcorporation.com.
