Comcast Corporation announced the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, providing $5 million dollars of grants to hundreds of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses in five cities nationwide, including $1 million in Atlanta.
From March 1-14, eligible businesses in Atlanta, in addition to Chicago, Detroit, Houston and Philadelphia, can apply for a $10,000 grant at www.ComcastRISE.com.
A total of 100 grants in Atlanta, or 500 grants overall, will be awarded in May 2021. The Investment Fund is the latest extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October 2020 that initially focused on black-owned, small businesses and then extended to BIPOC-owned to help those hardest hit by COVID-19.
The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses who have been in business for three or more years with 1-25 employees. Businesses must be located in the City of Atlanta or the five surrounding metro counties of Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett to be eligible.
In addition to the business grants, Comcast is investing in community organizations, like the Atlanta Business League, Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Atlanta MBDA Business Center at Georgia Tech and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, that help minority businesses grow through training, mentorship and additional support. This multi-year investment exceeds $1 million in the Atlanta market and is intended to expand the capacity of these organizations to help minority-owned, and specifically, black owned businesses thrive.
In addition to the investment fund, Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” provides the opportunity for BIPOC-owned, small businesses nationwide to apply for one or more of the following support focus areas for the opportunity to receive one. Over 700 recipients were announced in November, with the next wave of recipients to be announced in March 2021.
All eligible applicants will also receive a monthly Comcast RISE newsletter with educational content, and all small business owners can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform.
Comcast RISE is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched last summer. In June 2020, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the development of a comprehensive, multi-year plan to allocate $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next
three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability.
