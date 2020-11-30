Comcast Corporation announced the first round of Comcast RISE award recipients.
Over 700 businesses will receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on the specific needs. This includes 80 small businesses in Atlanta and several from Cobb County. These businesses range from restaurants and salons to professional services and retail shops.
Cobb County’s recipients include Candles 4 the Culture on Veterans Memorial Highway SE in Mableton; Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar, 1477 Roswell Road in Marietta; iNatural Catering, 4924 South Cobb Drive in Marietta; Just TShirt Quilts LLC, 4355 Shallowford Industrial Parkway in Marietta; PuffCuff LLC, 869 Pickens Industrial Drive, Suite 5 in Marietta; Therapy with Dr. G., 1949 Seymour Drive NW in Acworth; and VISIONful Solutions LLC, 1720 Mars Hill Road in Acworth.
For more information, visit www.ComcastRISE.com.
