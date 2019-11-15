On Nov. 15, nine startups from around the world pitched their companies and innovative ideas to an audience of nearly 1,000 investors, strategic partners, mentors and industry leaders in Atlanta during Demo Day.
The event was the conclusion of the third class of the Comcast NBCUniversal’s The Farm, powered by Boomtown.
The Farm is an accelerator based in Comcast’s Regional headquarters in the Battery Atlanta. It provides early-stage startups with the resources and expertise they need to succeed.
For 12 weeks, 24 founders worked with mentors and entrepreneurs from Comcast NBCUniversal and Boomtown. The program focused on financial fundamentals, customer acquisition, storytelling, fundraising, sales and marketing.
Four of the companies in the third cohort have announced paid pilots.
- Adder, a platform that connects smartphone data to outdoor advertisers, announced a pilot with a major outdoor advertiser.
- CyberClipboard, a staffing marketplace, has several pilots in place including a letter of intent for a pilot with a prominent college in Atlanta.
- ParkENT, a provider of a network of eBike stations, announced paid pilots with MobileAppHero for a station in Buckhead and another with the City of Roswell.
- Fingoal, a personal finance app, has paid pilots with banks in Colorado, Iowa and Georgia.
The Farm’s third cohort included:
- Adder, a platform that analyzes location data from consumer smartphones and other data streams to deliver actionable insights to outdoor advertisers, that was founded by Ian Gerard and Brandon Bush of Louisville, Kentucky.
- Axon, a platform which connects gamers with the resources needed to go pro, that was founded by Dominique Pennington, Clint Adams and Danny Freeman of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
- CyberClipboard’s Business Tracking System, a staffing marketplace platform that matches task-based workers with trusted businesses based on pre-verified worker skills, work histories and backgrounds, that was founded by Bryan Hobbs and Mark Peterson of Atlanta.
- DigitByto’s product, CreatoMojo, an AI powered online platform that converts a piece of text or web content into a video within minutes, that was founded by Soumodip Paul and Shaishav Mahaseth of Bangalore, India.
- FinGoal’s AI powered recommendation engine links into financial apps, analyzing consumer transactions in search of deals and alternatives that save the average consumer money. It was founded by David Nohe and Jack Ryan of Lafayette, Colorado.
- OlimpoLabs’ flagship product, Apollo 01, is a wearable device that alerts athletes as they approach an “overtraining” threshold. It was founded by David Moreira and Augusto Chesini if Buenos Aires, Argentina.
- ParkENT Cycles, a locally-based maker of secure charging stations for E-Bikes, was founded by Thadd Oviatt and Mark Oviatt of Atlanta.
- Redify is a technology that empowers parents to scan a product’s barcode to determine if it contains toxic ingredients and recommends cleaner alternatives. It was founded by Viktor Okoh and Miles Moscara of Miami, Florida.
- SportsID’s platform is a web and mobile solution to guide the connection between sports camps, parents and young athletes. It was founded by Ryan McNeil, Ray Farmer and James Perkins of Atlanta.
Applications are still open for The Farm’s spring 2020 accelerator program. The final deadline is Nov. 24. To apply, visit www.thefarmatl.com.
