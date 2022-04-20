Comcast has been selected for the fifth straight year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Places to Work and Fortune.

Comcast NBCUniversal was named No. 16 on the list, up five spots from last year.

The Comcast Central Division is headquartered at The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park in Cobb County. Comcast is one of Georgia's top employers, with more than 3,600 team members.

