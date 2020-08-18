With distance learning plans rolling out across the country due to the coronavirus, Comcast announced a new program for cities, schools and nonprofits to connect large numbers of low-income K-12 students to the Internet at home.
The Internet Essentials Partnership Program is designed to help accelerate Internet adoption at a critical time.
Internet Essentials offers households low-cost, broadband Internet service for $9.95/month, the option to purchase a heavily subsidized computer and multiple options for digital literacy training. Comcast also announced it is giving all Internet Essentials customers its innovative xFi platform, which enables parents to control and manage their children’s WiFi connected devices.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Internet Essentials Partnership Program has already collaborated with more than 70 schools across the country. The program relies on public-private partnerships and enables entire communities to work together to coordinate funding to help connect K-12
students at no cost to the customer.
The program also includes two months of free Internet service for new Internet Essentials customers. Recent partnerships with schools in Chicago, Atlanta, Sacramento, Pittsburgh, Portland, and Arlington, Virginia mean more than 200,000 qualified students now have a greater opportunity to get connected.
For more information, visit www.comcastcorporation.com/internetessentials.
