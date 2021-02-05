Comcast announced that in March it will introduce the fastest speed over Wi-Fi available in Georgia.
Customers will be able to take advantage of advanced Wi-Fi technology that is capable of delivering speeds faster than a Gig to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in their homes. The upgrade to the Xfinity Gigabit service is part of a national rollout that began recently in the company’s Northeast markets.
Effective immediately, Georgia’s Xfinity Extreme customers will see their download speed increase from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps, followed by automatic upgrades to the company’s Extreme Pro packages from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps later in the first quarter of 2021. The upgrades will be made at no additional cost to customers in Georgia who will benefit from the new speeds.
Comcast is also one of the first U.S. Internet Service Providers to offer a Wi-Fi 6 Certified gateway with the latest version of its xFi Advanced Gateway, which is capable of delivering multi-Gigabit speeds via ethernet and laid the groundwork for Gigabit speeds over Wi-Fi. Customers on the new upgraded Xfinity Gigabit tier will require an xFi Advanced Gateway, or one of the Wi-Fi 6 capable devices approved to work with the Xfinity network to receive the faster speeds.
Comcast will be reaching out to Gigabit Internet customers who need to upgrade their equipment for no additional cost if they don’t have a capable device in their home. Xfinity Extreme and Extreme Pro will not require new equipment to take advantage of this speed increase.
Comcast’s Xfinity Gigabit Internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes.
Since 2017 alone, Comcast has devoted more than $12 billion to strengthening and expanding its network – including building more than 33,000 new route miles of fiber. Every 2.5 years the company adds as much capacity to the network as it added in all the previous years combined.
Comcast’s residential broadband service is powered by xFi – a simple, digital dashboard for Xfinity customers to control their home Wi-Fi network. In addition to parental control features like pausing Wi-Fi and screen time scheduling, xFi provides content filters that ensure younger children can only access age-appropriate content. xFi now also comes with xFi Advanced Security, that protects all the devices connected to a customers’ home network from malware and other security threats. xFi can be accessed via the Xfinity mobile app or on the TV, on X1 and Flex, with the Xfinity Voice Remote.
The feature is available at no extra cost to about 20 million Xfinity Internet customers who lease a compatible xFi gateway.
For more information, visit www.comcastcorporation.com.
