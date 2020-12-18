Comcast Grants-1.jpg

Pictured from left are Linda Johnson, owner of Kiddie Kollege; Nicole Smith, office manager of Paradise Healthcare; Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber; Durell Thomas, lighting consultant for Lights Over Atlanta; and ChyChy Okoli, administrator of ChyChy’s Healthcare & Medical Supply.

 Special

Comcast Business announced it has partnered with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce to support the local business community.

Through Comcast Business’ Together Towards Tomorrow initiative, four Cobb County-based companies that were heavily impacted by the pandemic have been selected to each receive a $5,000 grant.

The companies are:

  • Johnson Baugh Learning Centers, aka Kiddie Kollege, which provides a safe, challenging and loving environment for its students who range in age from six weeks to 12 years.
  • Paradise Healthcare Inc. is one of Atlanta’s leading home care providers of high-tech nursing services. 
  • Lights Over Atlanta is an outdoor lighting installation company serving commercial and residential customers.
  • ChyChy’s Healthcare & Medical Supply LLC provides personal care support, skilled nursing and community-based services across metro Atlanta.

For more information, visit www.comcastcorporation.com.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.