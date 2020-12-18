Comcast Business announced it has partnered with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce to support the local business community.
Through Comcast Business’ Together Towards Tomorrow initiative, four Cobb County-based companies that were heavily impacted by the pandemic have been selected to each receive a $5,000 grant.
The companies are:
- Johnson Baugh Learning Centers, aka Kiddie Kollege, which provides a safe, challenging and loving environment for its students who range in age from six weeks to 12 years.
- Paradise Healthcare Inc. is one of Atlanta’s leading home care providers of high-tech nursing services.
- Lights Over Atlanta is an outdoor lighting installation company serving commercial and residential customers.
- ChyChy’s Healthcare & Medical Supply LLC provides personal care support, skilled nursing and community-based services across metro Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.comcastcorporation.com.
