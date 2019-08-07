Colliers International Atlanta announced that it has brokered the $24.8 million sale of Midtown Atlanta’s Silhouette Building to Silver Spirit Global of Marietta.
Silver Spirit was founded by retail technology entrepreneur Sid Mookerji. The firm provides guidance and support services to help establish, operate and grow successful startup companies.
The Colliers International Investment Sales – Office team of Hayes Swann and Aman Gaur represented Dau Global in the transaction. Wayland Swann and Bennett Gottlieb of Capital Real Estate Group represented Silver Spirit Global.
Colliers International Atlanta has a long history with the Silhouette Building. In 2014, Bob Ward and Drew Levine of Colliers Office Services Group represented Dau Global in the $11.5 million purchase of Silhouette from Wells Fargo Bank. A Colliers Capital Markets Group team led by Forrest Speed secured capital for the 2014 transaction, and with the assistance of Hagan Dick and Whitney Medbery, arranged debt capital for Silver Spirit Global’s recent acquisition as well.
A Colliers Property Management unit consisting of Annette Mengert, Angeline McCain, Tommy Penn and Glenda Current, and a Colliers Landlord Leasing Services team of Will Tyler and Scott DeMyer provided management and leasing for Dau Global from 2014 to present, and will continue to provide those services for Silver Spirit Global.
For more information, visit corporate.colliers.com.
