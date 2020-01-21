A new Code Ninjas learning center opened on Dec. 19 at 1610 Ridenour Boulevard NW in Kennesaw.
The Kennesaw center will serve the local area by teaching children computer coding and problem-solving skills while having fun building video games.
The location is owned and operated by Bindi Patel, a 20-plus year resident of metro Atlanta, who plans to open another Code Ninjas location in Woodstock.
Children ages 7-14 can visit the new Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a fun, safe and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated. Code Ninjas offers a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts.
It is self-paced, but not self-taught. Children get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level.
By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish an app in an app store.
For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com, call 770-421-5173 or email at kennesawga@codeninjas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.