Code Ninjas opened on June 8 at 4880 Lower Roswell Road in east Cobb.
The coding center, owned and operated by Marietta locals Abhi Reddy, Samir Panjwani, Noor Panjwani and Shayan Panjwani, held a grand opening even on June 15 with a ribbon cutting.
Reddy’s journey with Code Ninjas began when he saw the amount of STEM education in the school system. He was surprised to find that there was little opportunity for students to have STEM education in middle school. Having over five years of experience in the IT industry, with a degree in engineering and technology management, Reddy knew how important it was for children to learn about STEM at a young age.
In late 2018, he teamed up with Samir and his family to open the Code Ninjas location.
Children ages 7-14 can visit the new center to learn how to code in a fun, safe and social learning environment.
Code Ninjas offers a game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught. Children get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish an app in an app store.
For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com or call 770-325-3743.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.