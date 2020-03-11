CobbWorks Workforce Development Center, 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have a free workshop on March 20 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Participants can learn about the job search process, effective ways to find a job and find out what successful job seekers do.
The workshop, titled "Winning Job Search Strategies," will be presented by Beth Herman, director of Enterprise Sales at Monster Worldwide Inc. Herman is an experienced sales leader with a demonstrated history of working in the software and staffing industry.
Registration is required. To register, call 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org.
