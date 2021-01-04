CobbLinc staff will resume front-door boarding and fare collection on Jan. 11.
Fares were suspended and boarding protocol was changed in April to minimize the spread of COVID-19. CobbLinc is the last of the metro Atlanta transit agencies to resume charging fares.
Cobb buses now have partitions between the drivers and fare boxes. Passengers are asked to continue COVID-safety guidelines by washing their hands, wearing masks and watching their distance while on the bus.
To view fare rates, visit cobbcounty.org/transportation/transit/fares-and-transfers.
CobbLinc bus fares can be paid using CobbLinc tickets and passes, Breeze card or exact cash - fareboxes accept paper bills and coins, but cannot make change.
