The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals will host its first leadership luncheon of the year on Feb. 17.
At the luncheon, Cobb County District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson will provide an update on the county with an additional focus on courageous leadership and Black History Month. She will also share how young professionals can get involved and serve the county.
Commissioner Richardson represents the eastern part of Cobb County which includes Smyrna, Vinings, East Cobb, Cumberland CID and other parts of unincorporated Cobb County. As a private citizen, Jerica is a Georgia Tech graduate in Biomedical Engineering and works full time as a Program Manager at Equifax. She is also a small business owner and author.
The luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber. Registration is open until Feb. 15 at www.cobbchamber.org.
