Cobb Young Professionals to have March Madness Social on March 23 Staff reports Mar 17, 2023

The Cobb Chamber's Cobb Young Professionals group is hosting a March Madness Social during the NCAA Tournament on March 23 at Main Street Events by 1885 Grill in Acworth.The social will include appetizers, drinks, networking and door prizes. Attendees have access to a private event space and bar plus the chance to win a $50 Visa gift card through a bracket contest. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3YOVtBS. The social begins at 5:30 p.m.For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.
