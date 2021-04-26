The Cobb Young Professionals, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s networking group for young professionals in their 20s and 30s, is seeking nominations for its 2021 Next Generation Award.
The award celebrates the accomplishments and influence of young professionals who, through hard work and commitment, have made an impact within the community.
Nominees for the Next Generation Award must be active in the community, essential to their profession through demonstrated leadership and offer a unique perspective. Recipients should be someone who others can admire, learn from and celebrate. Any young professional in their 20s and 30s can be nominated, but only members of the Cobb Chamber can be honored with the award as a next generation leader.
To make a nomination, forms can be found at www.cobbchamber.org/cyp. Nominations are open until June 18.
The Next Generation Award will be presented to two winners at the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday, presented by Superior Plumbing, on Aug. 9 at the
Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at 770-859-2358 or rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
