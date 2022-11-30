The Cobb Young Professionals announced the members of the 2022-2023 Next Generation Mentoring Program.
- Kim Ellet, President & CEO of The Growth Coach, will mentor Alexis Boss, Government Affairs Coordinator of the Metro Atlanta Chamber.
- Brett McClung, Owner of McClung & Associates PC, will mentor Colt Chambers, Director of Marketing and Development at Georgia Ballet.
- Marty Hughes, Assistant City Manager for City of Kennesaw, will mentor Seth Daniels, Government Affairs Manager for Atlanta Apartment Association.
- Dena Rodrigues, Vice President of Property Services of Daniel Corporation, will mentor, Elizabeth Ewing, Substitute Teacher and Graduate Student at Johnson Ferry Christian Academy.
- Carla Jackson, Tax Commissioner for Cobb County Government, will mentor James Friedrich, Assistant to the City Manager for City of Kennesaw.
- Roz Tucker, Managing Director of Atlanta Regional Commission, will mentor Katrina Garnes, Director of Marketing and Communications at St. Benedict's Episcopal School.
- Brittney Gray, Executive Director of Visit Marietta, will mentor Olivia Guajardo, Project Engineering, Site Development for Croy Engineering.
- Dana Johnson, COO and Executive Director of Cobb Chamber, Select Cobb, will mentor DeAnna Harris, Managing Partner of Southern Capitol Strategies.
- Terri Bunten Guthrie, Business Developmennt at Smith and Howard, will mentor Alicia Kirkland, Senior Advisor, Investment Sales at CRE-Endeavors.
- TJ Ferguson, Senior Manager, Channel Data Center Sales at Dell Technologies, will mentor Caroline Knowles, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Initiatives Manager at Cobb Chamber.
- Harli Gawronski, HR Business Partner at Gas South, will mentor Clarke LeGrand, Manager of Operations at Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
- Tripp Boyer, Partner at Boyer Ramey Wealth Management Group, will mentor Coleman Loftin, Government Advisory Associate at Mauldin & Jenkins, CPAs and Advisors.
- Bridges Holmes, VP, DEI & Social Responsibility at The Adecco Group, will mentor Lauren Morris, Consumer Marketing Specialist at Cobb EMC.
- Sonya Grant, President & CEO at WorkSource Cobb, will mentor Garrett Odom, Realtor with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.
- Melanie Kagan, CEO of The Center for Family Resources, will mentor Bailey Rogers, Assistant District Attorney with the Office of the Cobb County District Attorney.
- Kristen Delaney, VP, Marketing & Corporate Communications at Cobb EMC, will mentor Abby Smith, Welcome Center Manager at Visit Marietta.
- Mazi Mazloom, President of The Mazloom Law Firm LLC, will mentor Jacob Southerland, Head of Sales and Business Development for BG Podcast Network.
CYP created the Next Generation Mentoring Program in 2013 to build connections between members of Cobb Young Professionals and established members of the Cobb Chamber, to develop the future leaders of the Cobb County business community.
The program consists of face-to-face meetings and events throughout the program year, including discussions to set and track goals. Mentors provide young professional participants with expertise and insight needed to grow successfully in their career, while helping develop and achieve personal goals.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
