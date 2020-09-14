The Cobb Young Professionals, the Cobb Chamber’s networking and development group for professionals in their 20s and 30s, named the winners of the 2020 Next Generation Award.
The award, presented by the Credit Union of Georgia, at the Chamber’s September Marquee Monday event went to Elisa Covarrubias, chief operating officer of liveSAFE Resources, and Andy Gaines, general manager of the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre.
Covarrubias was nominated by Tracey Atwater, executive director of liveSAFE Resources. As chief operating officer of LiveSAFE Resources, she oversees all operations including a 24-hour emergency shelter, transitional housing, legal advocacy, elder abuse, Latino outreach and sexual assault services including forensic exams, victim advocacy, counseling, and teen and child advocacy.
Gaines was was nominated by Marietta City Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly. As general manager of the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Gaines oversees all aspects of the company including supervising staff, working with the Board of Trustees and overseeing all financial matters.
The 2020 recipients were selected from a group of nominees who are active within the community, essential to their profession and offer a unique perspective. Both winners demonstrate the potential to be prominent leaders within the Cobb community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.