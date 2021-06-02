The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals program on June 8 for CYP’s Leadership Luncheon featuring CYP Next Generation Mentoring Program mentors.
The panel will discuss how to develop an executive presence, what they have learned as a mentor and helpful advice that they have shared with their mentee.
The featured mentors include Littie Brown, president/co-owner of Speedpro Marietta; Kevin Hyland, president/CEO of Sweetwater Financial; Secret Holland, vice president of Human Resources & Community Affairs at Gas South; and Mazi Mazloom, president of The Mazloom Law Firm.
The luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m. and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Registration is $15 and open to members and non-members at www.cobbchamber.org/events.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.