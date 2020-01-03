The Cobb Young Professionals Kick-Off Social will be Jan. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Georgian Club, 100 Galleria Parkway, 17th Floor in the Cumberland area.
CYP will kick off the year with food, drinks and networking.
Cost is free online for Chamber members, $10 online for non-members, $10 at the door for chamber members and $20 at the door for non-members. Registration and refunds are open until Jan. 10.
CYP is a group within the Cobb Chamber of Commerce dedicated to the promotion and encouragement of young professionals in the work place.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Cobb-Young-Professionals-KickOff-Social-9098/details.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.
