The Cobb Young Professionals Kick-Off Social will be Jan. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, Suite 1000 in the Cumberland area.

Cobb Young Professionals is a group within the Cobb Chamber of Commerce dedicated to the promotion and encouragement of young professionals under 40 in the workplace.

Register at https://cobbgacoc.weblinkconnect.com/events/CobbYoung%20Professionals%20KickOff%20Social-10407/details. Registration includes appetizers and two drink tickets. Registration deadline is Jan. 19.

For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.

