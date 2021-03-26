The Cobb Young Professionals will have an outdoor socially distanced event on April 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hunt House.
Attendees are encouraged to wear holiday attire – from Valentine’s Day to Christmas – in honor of April Fools’ Day. This outdoor social features food by Parsley’s Catering and live music by Michael Price.
Attendees must wear masks during event check-in and while moving through the event space. Temperature checks will be conducted before entering the event.
Cost is $15 for Cobb Chamber members, $20 for non-members. Registration is available at www.cobbchamber.org/events.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.
