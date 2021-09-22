The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals will host its Fall Crawl on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Horned Owl Brewing.
The social will consist of a photo scavenger hunt of the downtown Kennesaw district. Attendees are encouraged to bring walking shoes as they pick up clues, grab a to-go beer and explore downtown. Teams with the best selfies will have the chance to win exclusive prizes.
CYP is a group within the Cobb Chamber dedicated to the promotion and encouragement of young professionals in the work place. Through monthly meetings, young professionals will have an opportunity to network with other young professionals and hear from leaders in the community on topics that will influence them within the workplace.
Registration is open until Oct. 11 at www.cobbchamber.org/events. Tickets are $25 for Cobb Chamber members and $30 for non-members. Admission includes two drink tickets and food from the Mule House Wood Fired Pizza food truck.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.