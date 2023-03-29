Cobb Young Professionals Charity Topgolf Tournament is April 19 Staff reports Mar 29, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals will have its Annual Charity Topgolf Tournament, benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, on April 19.Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow professionals, compete for tournament awards and support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta through a prize raffle. Register at https://bit.ly/40kkzub. The tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. at Topgolf Atlanta. Registration includes tournament admission, food and two drink tickets.For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Smyrna to offer Preparedness Program for local businesses Croy founder honored at Georgia Engineering Awards Sterling Seacrest Pritchard announces new hire The McGee Group announces release of Ducks Unlimited lineup GREG TEAGUE: Driving Economic Development in Cobb County View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Croy Founder Honored as Award Recipient at Georgia Engineering Awards sponsored Marietta Resident Shirley Gary Wins International Award Submit A Press Release
