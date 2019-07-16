The Cobb Workforce Development Board announced the appointment of Rich Mohr, the chief technology officer of Fleet Management Solutions of Ryder Truck Rental, as their new board chair effective July 1.
Mohr, formerly the vice-chair, assumed the role previously held by Mark Gibson whose term ended. Gibson, the assistant general auditor with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will remain on the board and continue to provide guidance and support to the board as the immediate past chair.
Having served on the Cobb Workforce Development Board since 2016, Mohr brings years of board experience and leadership. He has served on the Bald Ridge Lodge, American Red Cross Corporate Advisory Board (Washington, D.C.), United Way and Ryder’s Public Affairs Council.
In addition to his board experience, he has more than 20 years in the transportation industry where he is responsible for developing and implementing the strategic vision and growth plan for the rental organization, which is made up of over 800 employees across the U.S., Canada and UK. Within these business units, he leads a team of directors, national sales managers and project managers to meet fluctuations in demand, develop strategic alliances, establish standards and set growth initiatives to create a culture of continuous improvement.
CobbWorks Inc. is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization governed by a board of directors with oversight from the Cobb Workforce Development Board. Established in 2000, the organization provides WorkSource Cobb program services through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to Cobb County residents and businesses.
CobbWorks helps to ensure an adequate supply of skilled workers while supporting the recruitment needs of businesses.
