The Cobb Water System announced that Virma Velez recently joined the team as the new administrative specialist.
Velez has been working at Cobb Water for the past two years in the Director’s office and brings knowledge about the different areas that make up the system. She has previous experience in various children and youth programs and events, both outdoors and in classroom settings. She will be in charge of administrative duties, keeping Cobb Water’s new Spanish Facebook page “Cobb Agua” up to date, as well as helping and assisting the different environmental education programs.
