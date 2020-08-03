  • Special

Cobb County has been preparing for your comeback and reopening its doors so visitors can confidently reconnect with friends, family, community and nature. This community is ready to meet visitors at their comfort level.

Cobb Travel & Tourism announced a new campaign aimed at visitors and residents who are interested in safely exploring Cobb County.

The “Hello Again” campaign assures visitors and residents that the county is ready to meet them where they are and support their level of comfort. Members from around the hospitality community have been reopening with new and enhanced protocols for the safest experiences possible. Cobb Travel & Tourism has prepared itineraries for various comfort levels including activities that can be done alone, in small groups or around more people.

Cobb Travel & Tourism continues to actively monitor the ongoing news surrounding COVID-19. The safety and health of visitors, hospitality partners, and residents is a top priority.

For more information, visit helloagainCobb.com.

