Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, were Tim Gould from the Smyrna City Council Ward 6, Shantel Washington the owner of Cobb Spine & Rehab, and representing the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department were Sgt. Chase Hargraves and Deputy Raj Shelat.

Cobb Spine & Rehab, 3065 South Cobb Drive, Suite B in Smyrna, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 1.

The new chiropractic clinic treats patients of all ages who have been in a car accident, slip and falls, wellness or just need a quick adjustment.

