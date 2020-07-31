A ceremonial check presentation ceremony was held on Friday morning to present the first round of checks from the Small Business Relief Grant.
A total of 2,078 completed applications were received from small businesses. More than 400 small businesses qualified for grants which totaled $7.5 million. The application period has been reopened and the extended deadline is Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit selectcobb.com/grants.
For a list of round one grant recipients, visit https://cobbcoga.civicclerk.com/Web/GenFile.aspx?ad=3913.
The Small Business Relief Grant was established to assist businesses of up to 100 employees with various operational and overhead expenses. The program will be funded by way of a portion of the county’s disbursement of funding via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These funds are intended to be used by communities to deal with the impacts of COVID-19. The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has allocated $50 million to be disbursed by SelectCobb to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
