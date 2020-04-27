MARIETTA — Thanks to Gov. Brian Kemp's recent executive order, restaurants around the state began reopening Monday, but dining looked markedly different.
Many restaurants are limiting the number of guests allowed inside at once or changing their dining room hours until further notice, and others have chosen to remain closed for at least a few more days. All staff of restaurants opening who spoke with the MDJ said they’re asking those who do not feel well to stay home.
A new normal
When doors opened at Mulligan's, just east on Roswell Street from Marietta Square, after over a month of empty seats, it was obvious the many regulars were happy to be back.
"We come here to hang out, see our friends and be sociable with each other. Coming back was a no-brainer," said Marietta resident Matthew Hale, a regular at the Irish Pub.
Hale said most of the bar and restaurant’s patrons aren’t worried about the coronavirus and want to get back to business as usual as soon as possible.
“If your mom and dad didn’t teach you how to wash your hands when you were 3 years old, you’ve got a bigger problem,” Hale said.
Mulligan’s owner Kelly Halbach said the restaurant is sanitizing and cleaning constantly, asking customers to stay 6 feet apart and even monitoring the temperatures of customers who enter. Employees are masked and wipe down condiment bottles when a table has finished with them. Signs encouraging social distancing and hand washing are posted on entrances and doors to bathrooms.
Halbach said she and her staff felt comfortable reopening on Monday because they’d informed everyone of their expectations and because the business has been hurting. She said it was especially important to reopen because her employees needed their working hours back.
Bartender Natalie Williamson agreed. Williamson said she’d been working at the bar for about a year when the coronavirus temporarily closed its doors. She said she missed seeing all the customers, who have become close friends, but she also had to go on unemployment and picked up other work.
“I went to Publix and I’m cashiering for them and I worked for Shipt as well, which is delivering groceries,” she said, adding that the unemployment pay and the government’s $1,200 stimulus check also helped her make it through the restaurant closure.
A mile and a half east of Mulligan’s, Marietta Coffee Company has also reopened its dining area with limited hours and strict health guidelines.
Co-owner Katcha Moschitta said she is only allowing 10 people inside at a time, though the front and back patio areas are also open for more customers, as long as everyone stays 6 feet from each other. She’s also spread tables apart inside to ensure distance between customers, and switched to using solely single-use cups and silverware.
Moschitta said from the time she had to close the dining room doors on March 24, and even with some traffic still coming from a to-go window on the front of the building, the shop has lost about 90% of its revenue. Starting Monday, Marietta Coffee Company is operating on reduced hours — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, versus the 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours that were in place before the coronavirus.
Moschitta is hopeful customers will start to venture out and help out their favorite locally owned businesses and eateries, including hers.
“We’re trying to use social media to just let them know we’re here,” she said. An employee prepared a cappuccino in a surgical mask as she spoke. “Today’s the first day, and we have very few customers coming in.”
Some customers wary
Marietta resident Dennis Wood was the sole customer inside Marietta Coffee Company at the time of the MDJ's visit. He said he’d come to the shop three or four times a week before the coronavirus closed its dining room and he'd continued to patronize the business through the to-go window during the closure.
Wood said he has no reservations about returning to his favorite coffee shop because he sees the staff’s diligence in taking care of its customers’ health while maintaining a welcoming atmosphere. He said he gauges whether or not he’ll enter a business by its cleanliness and whether it is following social distancing guidelines.
“They’ve been wearing their (personal protective equipment) and that impressed me — made me feel safe,” Wood said. “I’m being very careful with where I go.”
Out for a stroll on Marietta Square, Mary Oskey, a lifelong Marietta resident, said her husband has been in and out of the intensive care unit and has preexisting conditions that make her more cautious about heading back to businesses and restaurants right away. But, she said, if you do what the health officials tell you, “you’ll be fine.”
“I’m glad everything’s opening back up again,” she said, adjusting her mask and adding that she’ll stick to carryout meals at local eateries for now. “But keep your distance. ... You want to be careful.”
'A little while longer'
Other establishments, such as L on North Eatery & Bar, next to the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, will open a little later. L on North will reopen for dine-in services starting Wednesday.
Husband and wife owners Salem and Georganne Maklouf, who opened the restaurant in December, said they're waiting for deliveries of masks and gloves before they open the dining room. They also say they'll use the first two days of the week to thoroughly train their employees for the "new normal" — serving customers during a global health crisis.
Georganne Maklouf said though it was scary for restaurant closures to happen so soon after L on North opened, the Marietta community has been overwhelmingly supportive as they’ve continued their takeout operations.
“We’ve seen a lot of hundred dollar bills,” Salem Maklouf said, adding that one local has tipped each staff member $100 every time they come in to pick up their order. Another customer bought $1,000 in gift certificates the week the restaurant had to close its doors.
“It’s brought out the goodness in people for sure,” Georganne Maklouf added. “We’re a lot better off than I think a lot of restaurants. … People that have these huge rents or they’ve just, just opened, I don’t know how they’re going to make it through this.”
The Makloufs said normal operation hours will be reinstated for dine-in starting Wednesday, with the exception of weekend hours, which may be slightly abbreviated. They said the restaurant, which serves seafood, pork belly, burgers, pizza, salads and other options, will require its staff to wear masks and gloves and will take their temperatures before they work.
Like other establishments, the couple has moved tables around to abide by social distancing guidelines.
“I just think, eventually things have to open, and now that the governor gave us the ability to do it, we should do it,” Georganne Maklouf said.
Fox Dogs owner Zach Fox said he, too, has seen the support of online gift card sales from customers who understand the plight of a small business owner during this time. But Fox said his hot dog restaurant will remain closed for dine-in for “a little while longer.” He said it will, however, continue its takeout meals and hot dog cart sales around the county in the meantime.
“We’ve got a real small dining room, so it’s kind of hard to make sure that we enforce all the (distancing) regulations,” he said. “We want to make sure, first and foremost that people are staying safe.”
And Howie Wolfson, co-owner of Marietta Pizza Company, says his restaurant is taking advantage of the absence of diners inside his building on the corner of Whitlock Avenue and Powder Springs Street.
Wolfson said his restaurant will wait at least a week before opening up for anything other than carryout and delivery. In the meantime, the restaurant's main dining area is undergoing a remodel that he said had been on the to-do list for a while.
"We’re doing a total upgrade that we’ve been meaning to do for years," he said, with a chuckle. "Now’s just the opportune time to do it while we’re delaying opening."
Some other Cobb restaurants that announced they'd open for dine-in on Monday include:
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar in Smyrna: 2995 Atlanta Road, Building A #300
- Bradley's Bar & Grill in east Cobb: 4961 Lower Roswell Road
- C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Vinings: 3240 Cobb Parkway
- Australian Bakery Cafe on Marietta Square: 184 Roswell St.
- Johnnie MacCracken's on Marietta Square: 15 Atlanta St.
- WR Social House on Marietta Square: 25 North Park Square
