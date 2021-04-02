The Georgia Association of REALTORS has recognized RE/MAX PURE REALTOR Margie Medlin by naming her the 2020 winner of the Dick McCrudden Award.
The McCrudden Award is presented each year as the individual that did the most to help the State’s REALTOR Political Action Committee to succeed during the previous year. The award was established after McCrudden’s death in 1995 to honor individuals who have continued in his footsteps as tireless supporters of RPAC.
Medlin is a former president of the Cobb Association of REALTORS and the 2020 Chair of its Government Affairs and Action Committee.
