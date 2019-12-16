The Cobb Galleria Centre, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and ArtsBridge Foundation recently released their joint 2019 Annual Report, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Cobb Galleria Centre.
The Annual Report is dedicated to Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon, a founding member of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority - who is retiring at the end of 2019.
In 2019, Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Centre created 1,780 jobs and generated approximately $174 million in overall economic impact for Cobb County and the State of Georgia, based on an economic impact study performed by an independent consulting firm. Approximately $8.8 million in sales, income, local option, hotel/motel and liquor by the drink taxes are directly attributable to events held at the Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Centre.
The venues produced a total of 691 events with attendance of 616,000 in 2019.
ArtsBridge Foundation, the arts education outreach arm of the Cobb Energy Centre, reached 31,000 students and educators in 2019, through field trips, master classes, educational experiences, the family series and the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards – Shuler Hensley Awards. The 2018 live television broadcast earned a 2019 Emmy Award.
“The contributions of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority continue to create and maintain a vibrant and prosperous community,” said Michele Swann, general manager and CEO of the Authority. “These are signs of great things to come in the next 25 years.”
For more information, visit https://cobbgalleria.com/about-us/annual-report/.
