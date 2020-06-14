The Cobb Galleria Centre is set to reopen on July 13 with updated social distancing and other safety protocols, according to Michele Swann, general manager and CEO of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority.
Swann said there is not yet an opening date set for the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
The Galleria is normally a hot spot in Cobb for expos, conferences and other events that often draw hundreds or thousands of attendees from Cobb and other areas of the state or nation. But because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the venue, as well as the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, has been closed since mid-March.
In a summary of the combined economic impact of the two venues' operations from fiscal year 2019, it was estimated the centers generated more than $127.5 million in direct and indirect spending within Cobb County, $106 million of which came from the Galleria alone. For the Peach State, which includes Cobb figures, that number was upwards of $173 million, including $144.8 million from the Galleria.
Swann said last month that government-imposed social distancing requirements meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus could spell trouble for the Galleria and the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre this year, both of which the coliseum and exhibit hall authority owns and operates.
“Our industry is not designed for social distancing,” she told the authority’s board recently, saying requirements that patrons sit 6 feet apart from one another could reduce attendance by two-thirds — “to the point where the economics just wouldn’t work."
Reopening plans
When the Galleria reopens next month, it will do so with new social distancing requirements and safety protocols in place, Swann said.
She said the authority has been working since April to monitor COVID-19 developments and stay up-to-date with local, state and federal guidelines.
"I participated in a working group of Georgia public assembly facility managers to research and develop best practices and policies that would enable us to reopen our venues," she said, referencing the Galleria's published list of reopening guidelines, entitled "Safety First Galleria Reopening." She said the guidelines will continue to be revised and refined, and the Galleria will work with each client to ensure safety at each event.
New guidelines include employee health screenings and mask-wearing; elimination of self-serve buffets; cashless parking payment; signage, floor tape and limited capacities to promote physical distancing; and a general ramping up of sanitation efforts and procedures.
She also said staff have been training and preparing for a proper reopening.
"No event (after the opening date) has been cancelled due to size," Swann said. "The Cobb Galleria Centre is fortunate to have over 320,000 square feet of space, in addition to the adjacent Galleria Specialty Shops that expands our meeting and exhibition footprint for our show managers so they can create wider aisle spaces and observe the (6-foot) physical distancing requirement."
John Loud, chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, said the reopening of the Galleria will be a relief and could give a much-needed boost to the local economy, which has been hit hard by COVID-19-related closures.
The chamber met monthly at the Galleria last year, and though its Marquee Monday events have been relocated to the Coca-Cola Roxy near Truist Park for this year, Loud says chamber events are still being planned for the Galleria Centre later in the year.
The chairman said venues like the Galleria and Energy centres bring people from all over together to celebrate, do business and build relationships. And when they do that, they also patronize local businesses, stay at local hotels, eat at local restaurants and even help to support gig workers, such as rideshare drivers.
"I probably go to no less than 30 events a year at the Galleria, between chamber and non-chamber-related gatherings," Loud said, adding that the chamber also plans to use the Cobb Energy Centre for events later in the year. "(The Galleria) is a vital aspect, because it's not just what happens on the show floor. ... The ripple effect is tremendous."
Financial figures
Earlier this year, the exhibit hall authority expressed some concern over missed financial revenue earning targets through a seven-month period ending in April. The Galleria and Performing Arts Center both missed the targets laid out in the 2020 budget, according to figures included in a packet provided to board members.
The Galleria, for example, was expected to have collected about $8.6 million in the seven-month period. It missed that revenue target by about $1.7 million. Over the same seven-month period the year prior, the Galleria generated $8.7 million, according to the financial documents.
The authority has this year incurred fewer expenses than budgeted, but not to a degree that would make up the deficit. Walter Kiley, the Exhibit Hall Authority's sales and marketing director, said last month that the authority has managed to salvage the year by rebooking certain shows for the fall months and some for early 2021.
But there has still been a marked decrease in operating revenue.
Swann said the fiscal 2020 budget planned for the convention center to collect operating revenues of $13.6 million. The fiscal 2019 report shows operating revenues at the Galleria totaled around $13.8 million.
The latest forecast estimates fiscal 2020 revenues of $9.6 million instead — a 29% decrease from the planned 2020 budget.
"When we closed on (March 16), we were ahead of budget and positioned to have one of the most successful years since opening in 1995," Swann said. "Like everyone else in the hospitality business, we are anxious get our guests back in our facility."
The first event to be held at the Galleria after reopening will be Build Expo USA on July 15 and 16. Trade shows scheduled for July and August will also be open to the public, and can be viewed on the convention center's website, according to Swann.
