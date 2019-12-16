The Southeast Flooring Market, the largest flooring market on the east coast, is scheduled for Jan. 7-8 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
Featuring more than 140 top flooring brands, SEFM is the first major market of the year for the flooring industry and runs concurrently with the Mohawk and Shaw dealer meetings. Named the fastest growing tradeshow in the U.S. for 2018, SEFM showcases the latest flooring products, trends and education that will provide attendees with opportunities to sell more flooring.
New this year, Flooring Markets has created the Flooring Dealer Playbook for 2020, an exclusive sales and marketing program available only to Southeast Flooring Market attendees. Flooring Markets has partnered with FloorForce, a premier website and digital marketing agency, and leading industry magazine, Floor Covering News, to offer attendees the Flooring Dealer Playbook.
Leading flooring brands and industry experts will showcase new products, installation techniques and hands-on demonstrations at The Southeast Flooring Market, giving buyers and sellers an opportunity to stimulate their profits in 2020. Exhibitors will include top manufacturers, distributors, technology providers and service providers. Attendees will include flooring retailers, designers, builders and remodelers, installers, contractors and architects.
For more information, visit FlooringMarkets.com.
