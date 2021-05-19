The Cobb Galleria Centre is poised to host its two biggest consumer shows of the year with the upcoming return of the Atlanta Home Show and the BLADE Show.
The Centre has safely hosted 64 live events since reopening in July 2020.
After a year-long pandemic hiatus, the Atlanta Home Show returns for its spring edition, May 21-23, and the BLADE Show will celebrate its 40th anniversary as the world’s largest knife show, June 4-6.
The Atlanta Home Show comes back to the market amid a home improvement boom – home-related projects are up nearly 58% over last year, according to Houzz – and many consumers are eager to spend fresh stimulus monies on upgrades and renovations. According to show manager Mark Levine, exhibitors and show staff have witnessed pent-up demand from consumers who have been sheltering in place inside their homes and focusing on improvements there in higher numbers.
The show features a 4,000-square-foot Landscapers Lane, an outdoor living Pinterest board guests can walk through and see, touch and smell plants, trees, outdoor kitchens, fire pits and water features. The show also includes local and regional experts on home improvement and local, trusted exhibitors with the latest products and services.
To recognize the efforts of local frontline heroes during the pandemic, the show celebrates Hero Day on Friday. All active military personnel, veterans, teachers and frontline workers including fire, police, & healthcare workers receive complimentary admission with valid ID.
Friday will also be Trade Professionals Day, sponsored by the Better Business Bureau. Guests from the home building and renovating industries or members of affiliated associations will receive complimentary admission with valid ID. Seniors are celebrated every day of the show, with complimentary admission for those 65 and older.
The BLADE Show, coming in two weeks, is the place to see, handle and buy the latest factory and custom knives, meet the world’s most famous knife makers and experience action-packed knife demonstrations.
The show will have nearly 900 exhibitor booths and tables, BLADE University classes, BLADE Magazine Knife of the Year Awards and a custom knife judging competition.
Participants can delve deep into the world of knives by attending BLADE University classes, which offer opportunities to learn from industry authorities in a classroom or outdoor setting. Knifemaker Travis Wuertz will teach how to grind a knife blade. Survivalist Joe Flowers will teach how to use bushcraft knives in the wild. R.J. Martin and Work Sharp will show how to sharpen any and all knives.
Tickets purchased for the cancelled 2020 spring Atlanta Home Show are valid for this year’s show. Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under 12. Advance $8 tickets are available at atlantahomeshow.mpetickets.com.
The BLADE Show exhibition will open June 4 from noon to 6 p.m. The show will continue June 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit bladeshow.com.
For more information on the Cobb Galleria, visit cobbgalleria.com/reopening.
