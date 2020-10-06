100720_MDJ_BIZ_Galleria2.jpg

Pictured is the Cobb Galleria Centre.

 Special

For the second year in a row, Cobb Galleria Centre has been named one of North America’s best convention centers for trade shows and events by EXHIBITOR magazine.

Small, medium and large convention centers located anywhere in North America were invited to apply.

Entrants were evaluated using an objective algorithm weighted to reflect how EXHIBITOR magazine readers value a variety of variables. The criteria considered were facility and functionality, location and accommodations, service and execution, expansions and upgrades, and awards and industry participation.

For more information, visit exhibitoronline.com or cobbgalleria.com.

