For the second year in a row, Cobb Galleria Centre has been named one of North America’s best convention centers for trade shows and events by EXHIBITOR magazine.
Small, medium and large convention centers located anywhere in North America were invited to apply.
Entrants were evaluated using an objective algorithm weighted to reflect how EXHIBITOR magazine readers value a variety of variables. The criteria considered were facility and functionality, location and accommodations, service and execution, expansions and upgrades, and awards and industry participation.
For more information, visit exhibitoronline.com or cobbgalleria.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.