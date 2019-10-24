The Cobb Galleria Centre has been named one of North America’s best convention centers for trade shows and events by Exhibitor Media Group, which produces both EXHIBITOR magazine and Find It – Marketplace, the buyer’s guide to trade show products and services.
“We are honored to be chosen among an elite group of venues - and the only venue in Georgia - as a Top-20 convention center in North America,” said Michele Swann, general manager and CEO of the Cobb Galleria Centre. “This designation is a tribute to our best-in-class professional staff and the leadership of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority.”
Applicants were evaluated using a variety of criteria in five primary categories - Facility & Functionality, Location & Accommodations, Service & Execution, Expansions & Upgrades, and Honors & Awards.
The evaluation also included a survey of event planners, show organizers and exhibit managers who have recently hosted or exhibited at trade shows and events within each facility, as well as a review of entrants’ event spaces, primary selling points, nearby attractions and innovations, conducted by a panel of corporate exhibit managers. The highest-scoring venues were named among EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2020 Centers of Excellence and they will be featured in the November issue as well as via an online portal where readers can learn more about each of the 20 facilities that qualified for the honor.
For more information, visit exhibitoronline.com and cobbgalleria.com.
