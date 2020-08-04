Tami Barron, president and CEO of Southern Linc, will highlight the Cobb Executive Women’s Virtual Speaker event on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Speaking from a wealth of experience in the tech field, Barron will share her leadership journey in an industry where female executives are largely underrepresented. Barron is responsible for providing reliable wireless communications service to a wide range of businesses and consumers within a 127,000-square-mile coverage area that includes Alabama, Georgia, southeastern Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Cobb-Executive-Women-Virtual-Speaker-Event-9121/details.
