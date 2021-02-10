The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women program will have their hybrid luncheon on Friday.
This month's guest speaker is Dr. Vonda Wright, chief of Sports Medicine and Orthopedics for Northside Hospital Health System. She will deliver a presentation, titled, “Personal & Corporate Wellness – Four Steps to Body, Brains, Bliss.”
Dr. Wright backs up each step with the latest science about the vital connections between the physical body, the mind, and emotional health.
She is an orthopedic surgeon and internationally recognized authority on active aging and mobility. She specializes in sports medicine and currently serves as the inaugural Chief of Sports Medicine and Orthopedics for Northside Health System in Atlanta.
She was the Inaugural Medical Director of the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex a 158,000 sq ft integrated sports medicine and performance joint venture between UPMC and the five-time Stanley Cup Campion Pittsburgh Penguins and the founding director of the Performance and Research Initiative for Masters Athletes. Her pioneering research in mobility and musculoskeletal aging is changing the way the aging process is viewed and treated.
Dr. Wright cares for athletes and active people of all ages and skill levels from the Division I Georgia State Panthers, Pens Elite developmental hockey teams, University of Pittsburgh Division I athletes, World Rugby 7’s and Olympic track and field athletes and the Atlanta Ballet. She is a pioneering physician and thought leader for the new legion of E-Sports athletes.
Registration is still open to attend the luncheon virtually. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. It is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor Northside Hospital and Program Sponsor Renasant Bank. Registration is free and open to members and non-members at www.cobbchamber.org/events. A Zoom link will be sent in a registration confirmation email.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
