Cobb Executive Women will present a virtual speaker program Sept. 11 featuring a panel discussion on crisis response and leadership.
“2020 Crisis Response: How My Role Has Changed,” will feature a panel of speakers, including Sonya Allen, Chief Deputy of Cobb County; Joyette Holmes, Cobb District Attorney; Cassie Mazloom, director of Cobb Emergency Management Agency; Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health; and moderator Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
This event will be hosted through Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Registration is free for CEW members and CEW guests. Register at cobbchamber.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.